StockMarketWire.com - Food producer Cranswick reported a rise in annual profit, driven by new business wins and a boost from a new poultry facility.
The company also said that Martin Davey would retire from his role as executive chairman on 26 July.
For the 52 weeks ended 27 March 2021, pre-tax profit was 10.4% higher at £114.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased 13.9% to $1.90 billion.
The company proposed a final dividend of 51.3 pence per share, an increase of 17.4% on the 43.7 pence paid previously.
Looking ahead, the company said the start to the current year 'has been particularly positive and the outlook for the group is very encouraging.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: