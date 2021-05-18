StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it was forming a Zambian subsidiary, Luangwa Minerals, targeting copper exploration and development opportunities in the African nation.
The company said it had retained geologist Marcel Nally who was expected to appointed as Luangwa's exploration manager in due course.
Nally was previously a director of private Zambian copper producer Moxico Resources
Tertiary would hold 96% of Luangwa, with 3% being held by Nally and 1% held by Shangwa Chime.
At 8:01am: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: