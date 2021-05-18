StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure fund JLEN said it had acquired a 45% stake in Energie Tecnologie Ambiente S.r.l, a 16.8 megawatt energy-from-waste power plant located in in Southern Italy.
The company invested €26.75 million, alongside Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners, which will also acquire a 45% equity stake.
The seller of Energie Tecnologie Ambiente, Marcegaglia, would retain a 10% equity stake in the Plant.
Completion of this acquisition were subject to a number of conditions, which are expected to be finalised by the end of May 2021.
'We believe that assets such as these provide a vital outlet for non-recyclable waste that would otherwise be sent to landfill, and which can be used to generate baseload power to the grid, the company said.
At 8:17am: [LON:JLEN] Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: