StockMarketWire.com - Sales, marketing and support services group DCC said it had appointed Mark Breuer as chairman designate.
Breuer would succeed the present chairman, John Moloney, on 16 July 2021, at the conclusion of DCC's annual general meeting.
Mr. Breuer joined the board of DCC in November 2018, had over 30 years' experience in investment banking, most recently in JP Morgan, where he was vice-chairman global M&A and a member of the global strategic advisory council before his retirement in 2017.
At 8:19am: [LON:DCC] Dcc PLC share price was 0p at 5900p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: