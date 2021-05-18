StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific said portfolio company PDS Biotechnology had received $4.5 million from the sale of tax benefits.
The sale, to an unrelated New Jersey corporation, was pursuant to PDS's participation in the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Net Operating Loss program for fiscal year 2020.
'The funding will be beneficial to us as we continue to efficiently utilize our resources to advance our immuno-oncology pipeline through development,' PDS chief executive Frank Bedu-Addo said.
At 8:41am: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was 0p at 50.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
