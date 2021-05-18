StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said it had completed the acquisition of Cambridge South industrial estate for £20.2 million.
The company said the purchase price reflected a net initial yield of 4.15%, on the apportioned price for the completed buildings.
The asset comprised 68,000 square feet of newly built multi-let industrial units and an adjacent development site, located on the wider Dales Manor Business Park, seven miles south of Cambridge city centre.
At 9:23am: [LON:WHR] Warehouse Reit PLC share price was 0p at 114p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
