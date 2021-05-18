StockMarketWire.com - BATM said it had started delivery of two new Covid-19 diagnostic tests that uses self-collected saliva samples, and added that the Italian Olympic Committee intended to use the company's test kits for the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan.
'The initial customers [for the test kits] are public health authorities in Italy that are using the tests in schools and elderly care homes where there is a particular benefit for having a non-invasive sample collection method without compromising diagnostic accuracy,' the company said.
'The test is also due to be used by the Italian Olympic Committee for the Olympic Games that are scheduled to commence in Japan in July,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
