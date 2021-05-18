StockMarketWire.com - European energy market investor Scirocco Energy said it had sold more shares in Helium Onefor around £1.6 million, cutting its stake in the business to 1.59%.
Scirocco said it had now realised about £2.06 million in proceeds from its sale of Helium One shares since Helium One was admitted to trading on AIM.
At 9:49am: [LON:SCIR] share price was 0p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: