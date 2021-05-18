StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Tobago focused oil company Trinity Exploration & Production booked a full-year loss after rising revenue was offset by lower crude prices.
Net losses for the year through December amounted to $2.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $9.6 million. Revenue fell 31% to $44.1 million.
Average net production rose 7% to 3,226 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Trinity said production levels were resilient in the first quarter of 2021, with volumes averaging 3,107 bopd.
'2021 will be a year of investment as we seek to advance current developments, identify new opportunities via the strategic partnerships we have recently entered into and pursue further low-cost appraisal and exploration targets,' executive chairman Bruce Dingwall said.
At 9:59am: [LON:TRIN] Trinity Exploration Production share price was 0p at 8.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
