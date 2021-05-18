StockMarketWire.com - Escape-the-room experiences provider Escape Hunt reported wider annual losses as the Covid-19 lockdowns halted business activity as the company shuttered its doors
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £6.6 million from £6.0 million year-on-year as revenue fell by 46% to £2.7 million.
Revenue suffered a blow from the impact of COVID-19 on both the company's owner-operated estate and the franchise network.
Given the 'very encouraging' re-opening after the 2020 spring/summer lockdown, the company said it was hopeful that 'both consumer and corporate demand will return strongly when the restrictions are lifted.;
At 10:01am: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was 0p at 13.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: