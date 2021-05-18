StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 had drifted a little by midday but was still up 0.4% to 7,060.15 after some well-received corporate results and better-than-expected UK jobs figures.
Telecom giant Vodafone slumped 6.4% to 132.62p, having reported a fall in annual underlying earnings after weaker roaming demand due to travel restrictions weighed on sales.
Vodafone's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation fell 1.2% to €14.39 billion as revenue slipped 2.6% to €43.81 billion. The company held its dividend steady at 9c per share.
Looking forward, Vodafone forecast improved underlying EBTIDA for the current financial year of between €15.0 billion and €15.4 billion.
Tobacco titan Imperial Brands rose 2% to £16.23 on reporting a jump in first-half profit thanks to strong tobacco pricing and reduced losses from next-generation products including e-cigarettes.
Imperial Brands declared an interim dividend of 42.12p per share, up 1% year-on-year.
Insurance company Phoenix fell 0.4% to 726.2p after it said it was in advanced discussions about a possible sale of its European businesses, confirming media speculation of a deal.
Enterprise software group Micro Focus rallied 4% to 489.9p as it notched better-than-expected sales and margins in the first half, citing a strong licence revenue performance and cost cutting.
Micro Focus's revenue for the six months through April was now expected to fall by just 5%, with an adjusted operating margin of about 36%.
Meat producer Cranswick fattened 4.9% to £38.95 after it hiked its annual dividend by 16% to 70p per share, on the back of a 10% rise in annual profit boosted by a new poultry production facility.
Cranswick also announced that executive chairman Martin Davey would retire on 26 July.
Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica was also buoying sentiment, jumping 12.2% to £11.24 as it upgraded its annual earnings guidance after AstraZeneca increased the size of an order for Covid-19 vaccines.
Oxford Biomedica was now expecting 'significant growth' in annual operating earnings, with cumulative revenues from AstraZeneca now anticipated at more than £100 million.
Soft drinks maker Britvic rallied 3.4% to 950.6p, having reinstated its dividend, at 6.5p per share, even after its first-half profit fell.
Britvic said it had experienced encouraging trading in the second half as lockdowns ease.
Promotional products marketing company 4imprint climbed 5.4% to £24.25 on reporting an 'encouraging performance,' with order intake in April rising above 80% of 2019 levels.
Footwear retailer Shoe Zone sank 7.9% to 68.2p as it posted a first-half loss after revenue was hurt by pandemic-related store closures.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: