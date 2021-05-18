StockMarketWire.com - Marks and Spencer Group has appointed joint chief operating officers as it moves into the next phase of its transformation programme.
Katie Bickerstaffe and Stuart Machin are jointly assuming the role of COO.
Machin will continue as managing director of food but also take oversight responsibility for operations, property, store development and IT.
Chief strategy and transformation director Bickerstaffe will give oversight to the data, services, clothing and home, and international businesses.
These changes are part of CEO Steve Rowe's transformation plan that he set out three years ago.
Elsewhere, Eoin Tonge will take on strategy and transformation planning as part of his remit as CFO.
Sacha Berendji moves from his current role as director of retail, operations and property to focus on "Future Stores" and accelerate the development of our 10X digital stores, store renewal, store rotation and IT.
And Richard Price and Paul Friston will remain as managing directors of clothing and home and international respectively.
At 1:08pm: [LON:MKS] Marks And Spencer Group PLC share price was 0p at 123.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
