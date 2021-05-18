StockMarketWire.com - The management team leading Trellus Health have confirmed they are seeking listing admission to AIM.
Listing is being pursued as part of a fundraising bid to generate £25 million.
This admission is expected to occur on 28 May 2021.
Trellus Health, based out of London and New York, develops solutions for chronic condition management.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
