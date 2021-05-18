StockMarketWire.com - DCC's revenue has dipped 9% for the 12 months ending 31 March 2021, from £14.7 billion to £13.4 billion.
However this dip in revenue has not impacted the overall profit numbers of the sales, marketing and support services group.
Adjusted operating profit for this period was up 7% from £494 million to £530 million.
This was largely boosted by a 35% increase in revenue for DCC Healthcare. Over this period, revenue was up from £60 million to £81 million.
Free cash flow benefitted from this, growing from £492 million to £687 million.
CEO Donal Murphy said: 'I am delighted to report that DCC has continued its excellent track record of growth and development, despite the unprecedented challenges during the year.
'During the year, we committed both to interim targets and to ultimately reach net zero emissions from the Group's own operations by 2050 or sooner.'
