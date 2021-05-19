StockMarketWire.com -

CA

20/05/2021 13:30 new housing price index
20/05/2021 13:30 employment insurance


DE

20/05/2021 07:00 PPI


EU

20/05/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
20/05/2021 10:00 construction output


FR

20/05/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts: GDP growth


IT

20/05/2021 10:00 balance of payments


JP

20/05/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
20/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
20/05/2021 06:00 convenience store sales


UK

20/05/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey


US

20/05/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
20/05/2021 15:00 leading indicators
20/05/2021 15:00 advance quarterly services
20/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

