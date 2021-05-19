StockMarketWire.com - Specialist media group Future said full-year results may be 'materially ahead of market expectations,' as it reported better-than-anticipated profit and revenue in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit rose 110% to £56.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased 89% to £272.6 million.
The more than doubling of profit was driven by the 'media division's organic growth of 30% and in particular digital advertising on-platform organic growth of 30% and eCommerce affiliates' organic growth of 56%,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that whilst it remained cautious about the wider macroeconomic uncertainties associated with COVID-19, it was 'confident in the outlook for the group and expect the full year to be materially ahead of market expectations, underpinned by an exceptional H1 performance.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
