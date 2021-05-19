StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Yourgene Health said it had launched a distribution partnership with Dubai-headquartered Alliance Global across territories in the Middle East and Africa.
Yourgene said the pact would expand its geographical footprint and customer base.
'Alliance Global is the largest biomedical gateway in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and is both a well-respected and a long-term partner for many international and US diagnostics groups looking to pursue a strategy of expansion in these regions,' Yourgene added.
It would be focusing on Yourgene's product portfolio of non-invasive prenatal testing, reproductive health range, DPYD genotyping and new size selection and enrichment technologies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
