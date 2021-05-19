StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm said it expected annual profit to be 'significantly' ahead of market forecasts following a strong performance since its stores reopened as Covid-19 restrictions eased.
Pre-tax profit for 2021 was expected to be in excess of £148 million, ahead of the market expectations within a range of £128 million to £134 million.
For the first seven weeks of the fourth quarter (commencing 28 March 2021), sales increased 59% on a two-year basis against the equivalent period in FY19, the company said.
This sales growth was driven by variety of factors including pent up demand following the extended store closure period, a buoyant homewares market and some benefit from the unseasonably cold Spring weather, the company said.
'In the five weeks since our stores re-opened, we have performed significantly ahead of the market,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
