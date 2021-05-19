StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian reported higher annual profit thanks to strong growth in its consumer services business.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit rose 14% to $1.08 billion as revenue increased 4% to $5.37 billion.
The results were boosted by strong final quarter of the year, with organic revenue growth of 5% at the top end of company's guidance range.
'Consumer services deserves special mention, delivering 17% underlying growth in the year and reaching 110m members globally,' the company said.
The total dividend was maintained at 47 cents a share.
Looking ahead, the company said it had started fiscal 2022 strong and expected Q1 organic revenue growth in the range of 15-to-20%.
For the full-year, organic revenue growth was expected in the range of 7%-to-9%, total revenue growth of 11%-to-13% with strong EBIT margin accretion, all at constant currency. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: