StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said it had completed the acquisition of Electric Insurance Ireland following approval from the country's central bank.
Electric Insurance Ireland was incorporated in Ireland in 2005 and wrote employers' liability and general liability business across Europe between 2007 and 2020.
It was placed into run-off in January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
