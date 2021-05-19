StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Silence Therapeutics said it had recorded positive topline data from a study of a potential treatment for iron-loading anaemia conditions, thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
The phase-one study involved the company's wholly owned product candidate and assessed its safety and tolerability in 24 healthy volunteers.
Pharmacokinetic parameters and pharmacodynamic biomarkers of iron metabolism were also measured to assess reduction in iron.
Initial data showed all doses of SLN124 were generally well-tolerated with no serious or severe treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) or TEAEs leading to withdrawal.
TEAEs did not appear to be dose dependent and the majority were mild, including transient injection site reactions, which resolved without intervention.
'Notably, up to an approximate four-fold increase in average hepcidin and 50% reduction in plasma iron levels were also observed after a single dose of SLN124,' Silence said.
'Effects on hepcidin and iron appear to be dose dependent and were still observed at the end of the eight-week study at all dose levels, indicating a sustained and long duration of action.'
'These clinical data support preclinical findings which demonstrated SLN124 effectively improved red blood cell production and reduced anemia by increasing levels of hepcidin - a key natural regulator of iron balance and distribution in the body.'
'The company expects to measure red blood cell production and effects on anemia in the ongoing GEMINI II phase 1 study of SLN124 in people with thalassemia and MDS, who unlike healthy volunteers have significantly elevated iron levels.'
