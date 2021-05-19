StockMarketWire.com - Dispute financing solutions company Litigation Capital Management said it had won a contract from Carillion.
The company would provide litigation finance to Carillion to fund a claim in the Commercial Court of the High Court of Justice of England & Wales against the Carillion group's former auditors, KPMG.
'The claim arises from KPMG's conduct of its audits of the Group's financial statements. The losses which form the subject matter of the claim are expected to exceed £250 million,' th ecompany said.
