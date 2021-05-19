StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting company Dialight said current trading was in line, while orders were ahead of management expectations.
'While previously highlighted Covid-19 impacts continue, current trading is in line with management expectations, with orders ahead of expectations,' the company said.
'Our focus will continue to be on meeting our customer needs and thereby growing our revenues, ' it added.
The group's outlook for the year remained unchanged.
At 9:03am: [LON:DIA] Dialight PLC share price was 0p at 264p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: