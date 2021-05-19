StockMarketWire.com - AI data analytics company Ixico said it had won a £0.5 million contract from a current biopharmaceutical client to provide neuroimaging services for a phase III clinical trial.
The new phase III trial would be conducted across 50 sites in North America and Europe and was worth in excess of £0.5 million over 4 years.
'Following on from the recent contract win announcement made on 28th April for an acute ischemic stroke study, today's contract announcement is for a Neuroinflammatory disorder study, extending IXICO's CNS franchise to include a further new disease indication,' the company said.
'In addition to deepening the commercial relationship with this client, the additional contract highlights the company's strategic momentum in diversifying across new neurological therapeutic areas,' it added.
At 9:05am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 100.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: