StockMarketWire.com - Buildings materials miner Sunrise Resources said it had completed a test grind on a sample supplied to a large cement and ready-mix concrete company.
The testing objective was to assess the suitability of a surplus cement clinker milling facility for grinding the pozzolan from Sunrise's CS project in Nevada.
The work also included testing the ground product in some commercial-scale concrete pours.
'The material was successfully ground to the target size and concrete trials are now being organised,' Sunrise said.
It added that the concrete company's manager of mining had recently completed a due diligence field visit to the CS mine.
At 9:11am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
