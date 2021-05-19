StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services business Knights said it expected profit and revenue for the full year to top market expectations following a strong recovery from the first-half pandemic impact.
Underlying pre-tax profit is expected to be moderately in excess of market consensus of £18.0 million, while revenue is expected to top market consensus of of £100.8 million, the company said.
The forecast represented representing a minimum 32% increase underlying pre-tax profit from FY20, and a minimum 36% growth in revenue from the prior.
This growth represented a strong recovery from 'the significant COVID-related impact in the first half,' the company said.
'The results show a particularly strong margin performance achieved in the second half as the Group's momentum returned,' it added.
At 9:16am: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 413p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
