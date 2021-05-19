StockMarketWire.com - Insulation and building envelopes provider Kingspan said it had commenced a limited share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 600,000 ordinary shares of €0.13 each.
The programme started on 19 May 2021 and would end no later than 30 June 2021, subject to market conditions.
At 9:21am: [LON:KGP] Kingspan Group PLC share price was 0p at 79.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: