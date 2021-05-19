StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tower Resources said it had received formal approval from the Cameroon government for an extension of the exploration period for the Thali prospect until 11 May 2022.
Tower had declared force majeure in March in light of the restrictions required to combat the Covid-19 pandemic/
It said the formal extension allows itto proceed with finalising a schedule for drilling and testing the NJOM-3 well at Thali.
At 9:23am: [LON:TRP] Tower Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: