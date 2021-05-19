StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical upgraded its outlook on annual revenue after first-quarter results topped management's expectations.
Revenue performance for the year ending 31 December 2021 would be 'at least 10% ahead of current market expectations of £20.1m,' the company said.
The current year has started well, with trading in the three months ended 31 March 2021 ahead of management's expectations.
'There has been an increase in commercial activity from Creo's core products together with strong contributions from Albyn Medical and Boucart Medical, which were acquired during 2020,' it added.
'The strengthening of the company's commercial team, both organically under the direction of David Woods, and through acquisitions made by the Group during 2020, has been highly successful.'
At 9:55am: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was 0p at 160p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
