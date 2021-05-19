StockMarketWire.com - Marble production company Fox Marble said it had further strengthened its legal team with the appointment of eminent British Barrister and Queens Counsel, Samuel Wordsworth QC of Essex Court Chambers.
Wordsworth would complement the existing legal team, led by Dentons Europe CS LLP, in support of the company's €195 million claim against the Republic of Kosovo.
At 9:56am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was 0p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
