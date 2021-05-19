StockMarketWire.com - AIDA Cruises has announced the itinerary for its newest ship, AIDAcosma, which will feature seven-day cruises around the Canary Islands in its debut season in winter 2021-2022.
Before the Canary Islands itinerary starts, AIDA Cruises will offer travelers a special voyage over Christmas and New Year's Eve, with AIDAcosma embarking December 22, 2021, on a unique positioning cruise from Hamburg to Gran Canaria.
AIDAcosma, like its sister ship AIDAnova, is powered by environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG). It will offer guests experiences with signature features from AIDAnova such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360-degree stage, TV studio and the lavish Body & Soul Organic Spa.
During the Canary Islands season, AIDAcosma sailings will be offered from January 5, 2022, to April 9, 2022. From April 13, 2022, the ship departs on a positioning cruise toward the Mediterranean. Subsequently, seven-day cruises to popular Mediterranean destinations starting in Palma de Mallorca or Barcelona are offered.
