StockMarketWire.com - European Metals Holdings has confirmed strong results from locked-cycle tests on ore concentrate extracted from its flagship Cinovec lithium project.
The Cinovec project, located on the German border of the Czech Republic, is the largest hard-rock lithium resource in Europe, containing lithium-bearing mica known as zinnwaldite which European Metals Holdings intends to refine using a number of processes initially outlined in a Pre-Feasibility Study announced on 17 June 2019.
European Metals executive chairman, Keith Coughlan, said: 'In a significant vote of confidence for our Pre-Feasibility Study, the proposed process methodology has been confirmed by excellent locked-cycle test results which also include new processes involving recycle streams.
'The robustness of the process was further confirmed by the stabilisation of the process streams, enabling the work to stop after only four of the six test cycles were completed. The recovery of up to 92% of the lithium in the zinnwaldite concentrate at this early stage of DFS testwork is very promising for increased recoveries during the planned process optimisation work.'
He added: 'Further, an improved fluoride removal step which is cheaper and cleaner represents only the beginning of further optimisation work which we expect will result in greater lithium recoveries and even stronger economics for the Cinovec Project.'
At 1:28pm: [LON:EMH] European Metals Holdings share price was 0p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
