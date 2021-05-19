StockMarketWire.com - Renalytix AI, Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine have announced a partnership to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations.
The KidneyIntelX bioprognostic platform for early-stage diabetic kidney disease risk assessment will be available through Atrium Health's electronic health record (EHR) system, providing access to primary care physicians, endocrinologists, nephrologists and care teams throughout 37 hospitals and more than 1,350 care locations across the Carolinas and Georgia.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health serves more than seven million people in the region, providing care under the Wake Forest Baptist Health name in the Winston-Salem, N.C. region and Atrium Health Navicent in Georgia.
The partnership with Renalytix enables focused population health initiatives in kidney disease and will provide real-world evidence of optimised delivery of care, improved quality of life, and reduced healthcare costs.
Renalytix will co-locate personnel in Winston-Salem to support the partnership program with Wake Forest School of Medicine at the Innovation Quarter's iQ Healthtech Labs , which is the core industry partnership hub of the innovation district. Renalytix and Atrium Health believe the partnership is closely aligned with the core precision medicine and healthy ageing sectors that are a focus of iQ Healthtech Labs.
The new program initially targets diabetes-associated kidney disease, a critical healthcare need in the region served by Atrium Health and designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the "diabetes belt" and the "kidney disease belt."
At 1:41pm: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was 0p at 436p
