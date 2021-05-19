StockMarketWire.com - PPHE Hotel Group has confirmed that all resolutions were decided on a poll and all those proposed at the AGM on 19 May, 2021, were passed.
The votes cast for resolutions 8 to 10 relating to the re-election of the independent Directors were duly passed by both a majority of the votes cast by the independent shareholders as well as by a majority of votes cast by all shareholders.
However, while the board was pleased with the support from shareholders for the majority of the resolutions, it notes the minority votes - representing 20.44% of independent votes -, against the re-appointment of Mr Ken Bradley.
The board takes the views of its shareholders seriously and the company has said it will engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed.
An update on the results of this engagement and the actions to be taken will be published in due course, the company said.
