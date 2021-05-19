StockMarketWire.com - Stellantis has confirmed that it intends to issue the two years' notice of termination of the current franchise dealer agreements with Vertu Motors, on 31 May, 2021.
In coordination with Stellantis, the group is currently undertaking expansion of the number of outlets operated and the board is confident that the reorganisation of the Stellantis dealer network announced will have a positive impact on the group's operations and the scale of its activities.
Vertu Motors operates 27 sales and aftersales outlets with Stellantis franchises which include Peugeot, Vauxhall, Citroen, DS Automobiles and Jeep.
At 2:27pm: [LON:VTU] Vertu Motors PLC share price was 0p at 30p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
