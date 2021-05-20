Interim Result
21/05/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
25/05/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
25/05/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/05/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)
27/05/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
27/05/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
27/05/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
Final Result
21/05/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
24/05/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
24/05/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
24/05/2021 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)
24/05/2021 Norman Broadbent PLC (NBB)
25/05/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
25/05/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
25/05/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
25/05/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
25/05/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
25/05/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
25/05/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
25/05/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
26/05/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
27/05/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
27/05/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
27/05/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
27/05/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/05/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
28/05/2021 Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT)
AGM / EGM
21/05/2021 Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM)
21/05/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
21/05/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
21/05/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
21/05/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
21/05/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
21/05/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
21/05/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
24/05/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
24/05/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
24/05/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)
24/05/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
25/05/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
25/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
25/05/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)
25/05/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
25/05/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
25/05/2021 Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG)
25/05/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
25/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
25/05/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
25/05/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
25/05/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
25/05/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
25/05/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
25/05/2021 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
25/05/2021 Quarto Group (The) Inc (QRT)
25/05/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)
27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)
27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
28/05/2021 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)
28/05/2021 Agronomics Limited (ANIC)
28/05/2021 AIQ Limited (AIQ)
28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)
Trading Statement
21/05/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
25/05/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
27/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
Ex-Dividend
21/05/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
21/05/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
21/05/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
21/05/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
21/05/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
21/05/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
21/05/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
21/05/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
21/05/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
21/05/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
21/05/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
21/05/2021 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
21/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
21/05/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
24/05/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
25/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
25/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
25/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
