StockMarketWire.com - Asset management company Liontrust today said it had expected revenues to be ahead and adjusted profit pre-tax profit to be 'significantly' ahead of market expectations amid strong than expected performance fee revenue.

'Adjusted profit before tax will be not less than £63 million, driven primarily by stronger than expected performance fee revenues during the period of £13.7 million,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com