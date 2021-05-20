StockMarketWire.com - Climate management solutions company Genuit upgraded its expectations following a robust start to the year, with revenue growth in the four months through April, topping its expectations. The company said it now expected underlying operating profit to be close to the top end of the current consensus.
Underlying operating profit consensus is £85 million with a range of £80 to £88 million.
Genuit Group will report its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2021 on 17 August 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
