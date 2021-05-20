StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms company Helios Towers reported a rise in core earnings in the first quarter of the year, as revenue was driven by driven by tenancy growth.
For the three months to 31 March 2021, adjusted earnings before taxes interest, depreciation, and amortisaton, EBITDA increased by 3% year-on-year to US$55.8m and revenue increased by 2% year-on-year to US$103.6 million.
'While underlying growth continued as expected, reported revenue decreased by 2% quarter-on-quarter, driven by a US$3m decrease in DRC revenue following a catch-up payment for amendment revenue in the fourth quarter,' the company said.
The company said its 2021 outlook for existing markets was unchanged.
At 9:02am: [LON:HTWS] Helios Towers PLC share price was 0p at 181.6p
