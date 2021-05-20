StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop forecast a jump in annual profit on stronger revenue growth.
For the year to 30 May 2021, sales were expected to be no less than £350 million, up from £270 million last year, and pre-tax profit no less than £150 million, up from £89 million.
This included royalties receivable from licensing which were estimated to be approximately £15 million, down from £17 million.
'We expect to announce our 2021 annual report for the year to 30 May 2021 on 27 July 2021,' the company said.
At 9:23am: [LON:GAW] Games Workshop Group PLC share price was 0p at 9845p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: