StockMarketWire.com - Laboratory services provider SourceBio International said it has been accepted for the UK-wide National Microbiology Framework (Lot 4) tender and further COVID-19 Government testing approvals for day two and day eight testing.
The company announced it has been successful with its tender for the lot 4 framework agreement under Public Health England's (PHE) National Microbiology Framework to provide its clinical laboratory diagnostic testing services.
The framework agreement is for an initial two years with the option to extend by up to a further two years.
SourceBio International also confirmed it has been added to the UK Government's approved list as a private provider of day two and day eight coronavirus testing for all international arrivals for both SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing and SARS-CoV 2 genome sequencing testing services.
Executive chairman Jay LeCoque said: 'We are very encouraged with the successful tender award under Lot 4 of the Microbiology Framework and welcome the opportunity to work with PHE and its sister organisations across the NHS and DHSC in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
'We will continue to contribute our clinical laboratory diagnostic testing services to help contain Covid-19 in the near-term and are pleased to participate in creating a robust testing infrastructure post-pandemic.' At 9:28am: [LON:SBI] share price was 0p at 171p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
