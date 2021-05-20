StockMarketWire.com - Base metal exploration company Castillo said preliminary results of the survey at the Big One deposit had identified 'multiple' new prospective anomalies that 'significantly' enhances the exploration potential of deposit.
In reviewing the results from the survey, line 3 delivered the most compelling new insights, identifying a 200 meter north of the line of lode, where last year's high-grade discovery was located, the company said.
This newly discovered target was 'materially larger than the anomaly intersected in 2020,' it added.
Looking ahead, a 3D model of the survey findings from the Big One was expected to get underway, and upcoming drilling campaign will 'soon be finalised ahead of the team moving to site to commence work,' Castillo said. At 9:51am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
