StockMarketWire.com - Eurasia Mining said it had raised gross proceeds of £14.1 million or approximately US$20m through an equity and warrants private placement with a single investor at investor to finance the Rosgeo joint venture.
The warrants had an exercise price of 26.5p per share and may be exercised at any time upon issuance and prior to the 3-year anniversary of the issuance date, the company said.
The company placed 53,306,751 shares, and the warrants were for 53,306,751 ordinary shares, taking the total shares issued, assuming exercise of all of the warrants, to 106,613,502.
The net proceeds of the placing was intended to be used primarily to finance the joint venture with Rosgeo.
At 9:57am: [LON:EUA] Eurasia Mining PLC share price was 0p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
