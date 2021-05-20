StockMarketWire.com - Carbonated mixers maker Fevertree Drinks said performance had remained strong in the first four months of the year, and added that some demand was expected to switch to on-trade from off-trade as Covid restrictions ease.
'While we would expect some of this demand to switch to the On-Trade as restrictions ease further, it is clear that at-home consumption of long mixed drinks is becoming increasingly established, supported by both the retailers and spirit companies,' the company said.
The continuation of restrictions relating to the pandemic, along with increasing logistics cost pressures have affected us, alongside the whole industry for the first four months of the year.
'Despite these sustained impacts, we have delivered a strong sales performance and are trading in line with the Board's expectations for the full year to 31 December 2021, assuming levels of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic continue to subside,' it added
At 10:04am: [LON:FEVR] Fevertree Drinks PLC share price was 0p at 2295p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
