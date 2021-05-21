CA
27/05/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
27/05/2021 07:00 trade balance
CN
27/05/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
25/05/2021 07:00 GDP - detailed breakdown
25/05/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
27/05/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
25/05/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
26/05/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
FR
26/05/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IT
27/05/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
27/05/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/05/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
25/05/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
26/05/2021 00:50 services producer price index
26/05/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
24/05/2021 15:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee
25/05/2021 07:00 public sector finances,
25/05/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
26/05/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
27/05/2021 00:01 CBI service sector survey
27/05/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
US
25/05/2021 15:00 Fed chair presents Monetary Policy Report to US Senate Banking Committee
25/05/2021 15:00 new residential sales
25/05/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
25/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
26/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
27/05/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
27/05/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
27/05/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
