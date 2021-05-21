StockMarketWire.com - Shield Therapeutics, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency, remains ‘on track' to launch Accrufer in the US by end of June 2021.
Since the fundraise in mid-March 2021, preparatory work has accelerated dramatically.
Shield Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Shield Therapeutics plc has been set up The group is also in the process of setting up the product supply chain and logistics and it is expected that launch stocks will be stored at our US wholesaler by mid-June. Agreements have been signed with providers for product warehousing and distribution.
Additionally, marketing and sales force activities have been accelerated, with an initial 30 sales representatives in the hiring process.
The Wholesaler Acquisition Cost (WAC) for Accrufer has been set at $500 (£532) per pack, which contains 30 days' supply at two capsules per day.
Commenting on the progress to date, Tim Watts, CEO of Shield Therapeutics plc, said: "A huge amount has been achieved in the last two months since the fundraise completed and I am very grateful to all Shield employees, and in particular to Brian Groch and his US team for the efforts they are making to prepare for launch.
“This is a very exciting time for Shield and I am looking forward immensely to the Accrufer launch and the large opportunity available." He added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
