StockMarketWire.com - Tracsis, a leading provider of software, hardware, data analytics/GIS and services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries, has welcomed the long-awaited Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail in the UK.
Chris Barnes, CEO, said: "Tracsis has a long-established reputation as a fast-to-market innovator of products that make a fundamental difference to the performance and safety of the rail industry.
"We are therefore looking forward to working in partnership with Great British Railways and passenger and freight operators to help the industry deliver its strategic vision for the future" he added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
