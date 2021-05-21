StockMarketWire.com - Water management company Biffa said it had entered into an agreement to acquire the collections business and certain recycling assets from Viridor Waste Management Limited for about £126 million.
'This acquisition expands Biffa's collections business and recycling capabilities while solidifying its leading position in UK sustainable waste management,' the company said.
Completion was expected no earlier than August.
'The addition of Viridor's £85m collections revenues builds on the group's strong track record as the leading market consolidator in the highly fragmented I&C collections market,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
