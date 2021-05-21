StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria had been granted a special approval for emergency use in Japan for active immunisation of individuals aged 18 years and older.
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted the approval based on positive phase III efficacy and safety data from the Oxford University-led clinical trial programme in the UK, Brazil and South Africa, and a Phase I/II trial in Japan.
'Production of the vaccine in Japan is already underway, and the first doses are expected to be available in the coming weeks,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
