StockMarketWire.com - Card Factory said initial store sales performance exceeded expectations following the reopening of its stores to customers as Covid-19 restrictions eased.
'Initial strong demand has been satisfied, with store like-for-like sales for the first 5 weeks marginally down compared to the same period in 2019,' the company said.
The company reopened its stores to customers in England and Wales on 12 April, Scotland on 26 April, Northern Ireland on 30 April and the Republic of Ireland on 17 May.
'To date, increased spend per transaction has primarily offset the reduced retail footfall: customers are shopping less frequently but buying more,' the company added.
Sales from the online channels, however, had fallen, as expected, as customers, though remain above pre-pandemic levels, with performance in line with management expectations,' the company said.
